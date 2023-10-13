I Need That Extends Broadway Run Ahead of First Preview

Danny DeVito and the cast of "I Need That" in rehearsal (Photo: Marcus Middleton)

Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck’s new comedy I Need That will play for longer than initially planned. The world premiere, running at Roundabout Theatre Company’s American Airlines Theatre, will now end its run on December 30; the play was originally scheduled to continue through December 23.

Previews of the play’s run begin on the evening of October 13 ahead of an opening night slated for November 2. Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel is at the helm of the production, which stars Tony nominee Danny DeVito.

I Need That follows the reclusive Sam, who prefers the safety of his house and the company of his many, many things. Soon, a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction.

Co-starring in the play is DeVito’s real-life daughter, Lucy DeVito, in the role of Amelia, with Ray Anthony Thomas as Foster. Understudies include Suzy Jane Hunt, Lance Roberts and Danny Rutigliano.

I Need That is produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, president/CEO, in memoriam; Scott Ellis, interim artistic director).