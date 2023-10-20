Elle Fanning to Make Broadway Debut in Appropriate

Second Stage Theater has announced additional casting for Appropriate. Emmy Award nominee Elle Fanning will make her Broadway debut with the production. Appropriate will begin performances on November 29 and officially open at the Hayes Theatre on December 18.

Fanning will appear alongside a previously reported cast that includes Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll. Additional casting will be announced.

Currently, Fanning stars as Catherine the Great in the Hulu series The Great, of which she is also an executive producer. Fanning was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a Critics Choice Award for her turn as the Russian ruler. Previously, Fanning starred and executive produced the limited series The Girl from Plainville. She has appeared in numerous films, including Maleficent and J.J. Abrams’ Super 8.

Appropriate centers on the Lafayette family, who has returned to their father’s Arkansas home after his passing to get his estate in order. Eldest daughter Toni (Paulson) has plans for a weekend of reconnection with her siblings. Bo (Stoll) hopes to acquire some of the money he had spent on caring for Dad; Bo has brought his wife, Rachael (Gold), and their child, Cassidy (Marvin), along. But when estranged brother Franz shows up with his fiancée, River (Fanning), in tow, the family must deal with a lot more than their father’s clutter.

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Appropriate will be directed by Lila Neugebauer.