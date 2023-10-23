SIX Announces New Queens

The new queens of Broadway's "SIX" in the musical's North American tour (Photo: Joan Marcus)

SIX has found its newest set of royals. Khaila Wilcoxon, Storm Lever, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Didi Romero and Gabriela Carillo will join the Broadway production as the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII beginning on December 5. The current queens of SIX will play their final performance on December 4.

Wilcoxon will play Catherine of Aragon, with Lever as Anne Boleyn, Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Romero as Katherine Howard and Carrillo as Catherine Parr. All six actors will be reprising these roles from the North American tour of SIX.

Carillo and Romero will be making their Broadway debuts in SIX. Wilcoxon previously appeared on the Main Stem in Hadestown and Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show. Lever appeared as Duckling Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Donalson was an ensemblist in Aladdin. Forsberg appeared in Here Lies Love.

Also joining the company on December 5 will be alternates Wesley Carpenter and Sierra Fermin.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX tells the story of the six ex-wives of British ruler King Henry VIII. The musical was nominated for eight 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and won for Best Original Score. SIX features direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage.