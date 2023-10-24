The Hunger Games Stage Play By Conor McPherson Sets World Premiere

The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins’s bestselling novel that inspired the box office record-breaking film, will make its stage debut in London in fall of 2024. Specific dates and venue information have not yet been announced.

Five-time Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Conor McPherson (Girl From the North Country, The Weir) adapts the first installment of Collins’ science fiction series. The story follows teenage heroine Katniss Everdeen (famously played by Jennifer Lawrence in the film franchise) as she battles for survival in her dystopian society’s annual game of ritualized killing. Matthew Dunster (Hangmen) will direct.

Collins released the following statement about the upcoming theatrical project: “I’m very excited to be collaborating with the amazing team of Conor McPherson and Matthew Dunster as they bring their dynamic and innovative interpretation of The Hunger Games to the London stage.”

"To receive Suzanne Collins’s blessing to adapt The Hunger Games for the stage is both humbling and inspiring,” McPherson adds. “She has created a classic story which continues to resonate now more than ever. In a world where the truth itself seems increasingly up for grabs, The Hunger Games beautifully expresses values of resilience, self-reliance and independent moral inquiry for younger people especially. This is turbo-charged storytelling of the highest order and I’m hugely excited to bring it to a new generation of theatergoers and to Suzanne Collins’s longstanding and devoted fans."

The creative team will include Miriam Buether (set design), Moi Tran (costume design), Charlotte Broom (choreography), Lucy Carter (lighting design), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound design) and Tal Rosner (video design).