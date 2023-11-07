David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Here Lies Love Sets Broadway Closing Date

Here Lies Love, the disco-flavored musical that examines the life of of Imelda Marcos, First Lady of the Philippines, as well as the rise of her husband, President Ferdinand Marcos, will play its final performance at the Broadway Theatre on Sunday, November 26. David Byrne and Fat Boy Slim wrote the music for the production, which was directed by Alex Timbers and stars Arielle Jacobs as Imelda Marcos, Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos and Conrad Ricamora as Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino. At the time of its closing, Here Lies Love will have played 33 previews and 150 regular performances.

Developed and directed by Timbers and conceived by Byrne, the production features music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim and lyrics by Byrne. The musical made its world premiere in 2013 at off-Broadway’s Public Theater, with Ruthie Ann Miles leading the cast as Imelda Marcos. Here Lies Love began performances at the Broadway Theatre on June 17 and opened on July 20.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway. In addition to Jacobs, Llana and Ricamora, the cast features Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne and Angelo Soriano.

The creative team for Here Lies Love includes choreographer Annie-B Parson, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Clint Ramos, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designers M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer and projection designer Peter Nigrini.