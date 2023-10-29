Take a Stroll With Wicked’s 20th Anniversary Fiyero, Jordan Litz

Broadway has seen dozens of hunky Fiyeros dance through life on the Gershwin stage, but Jordan Litz gets to be the one that will ring in Wicked’s 20th birthday.

Ahead of the October 30 anniversary (fittingly, the emerald anniversary), Litz led Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper down 50th Street to take in the sight of Wicked’s massive Broadway footprint. They chatted about Litz’s journey from the touring company to Broadway, his brand-new baby girl and his favorite way to traverse the streets of New York City. The pair also ponder the impossible odds of landing in a blockbuster musical without a single dance class—though truly, nothing could be more Fiyero than that.