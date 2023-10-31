 Skip to main content
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster to Take Over Lead Roles in Sweeney Todd

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 31, 2023
Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Tony Award-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd is welcoming a new pair of stars. Tony-winning performers Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster will take over the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, respectively, beginning on February 9, 2024, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Tveit and Foster will play a 12-week limited engagement in the revival, through May 5. They will replace the production’s Tony-nominated original leads, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, who will take their final bows on January 14. (Between January 17 and February 8, the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett will be played by various current cast members, including standbys Nicholas Christopher and Jeanna de Waal.)

Tveit won a Tony for his turn as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. His other Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Hairspray and Wicked. Foster, who earned Tonys for Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes, was also Tony-nominated for turns in Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Shrek, Violet and The Music Man.

They will join a current principal company that includes Ruthie Ann Miles in a Tony-nominated performance as the Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias Ragg, John Rapson as the Beadle and Daniel Yearwood as Anthony Hope.

With a book by Hugh Wheeler and a score by Stephen Sondheim and featuring the musical’s original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, the Sweeney Todd revival has direction by Thomas Kail, Tony-nominated choreography by Steven Hoggett and musical supervision by Alex Lacamoire. The production began previews on February 26, 2023 and officially opened on March 26.

