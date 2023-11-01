Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Brent Comer and Jason Schmidt to Star in The Outsiders on Broadway

Initial principal casting is set for The Outsiders. The previously reported new musical will begin performances on March 16, 2024, and open on April 11 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Danya Taymor will direct the production, which is a transfer from the La Jolla Playhouse, where the musical made its world premiere in spring of 2023.

Casting includes Brody Grant as Ponyboy, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny, Brent Comer as Darrel and Jason Schmidt as Sodapop. Grant, Lakota-Lynch and Schmidt will be reprising their roles from the La Jolla staging. Comer will be new to the company for the Broadway run. (Ryan Vasquez, who portrayed Darrel at La Jolla, was recently announced as part of the company of The Notebook, also bowing in spring of 2024.)

Grant will make his Broadway debut with The Outsiders, though he appeared as Young Soldier in the City Center mounting of Parade. Lakota-Lynch previously appeared on the Main Stem in Dear Evan Hansen, replacing in the role of Jared Kleinman. Comer will also make his first Main Stem appearance with The Outsiders, having previously toured with Les Misérables. Schmidt also makes his Broadway debut with the new musical; he was seen in the musical series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Additional casting, by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, will be announced.

Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and a movie adaptation directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the musical The Outsiders follows misfits Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

The Outsiders features a book co-written by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.