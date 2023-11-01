 Skip to main content
Celebrate 20 Years of Wicked and More on The Broadway Show! Watch the Premiere!

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 1, 2023
Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz on "The Broadway Show"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode with our YouTube premiere at 8PM ET on Wednesday, November 1! Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, November 5 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

  • Wicked celebrates 20 years on Broadway! Join Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on the green carpet and at the after-party with the cast, original stars Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and more.
  • Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Grammy and Oscar winner Melissa Etheridge to discuss Melissa Etheridge: My Window.
  • Correspondent Charlie Cooper takes a stroll with Isabelle McCalla, who is making her Broadway return in Shucked.
  • Go inside Here Lies Love’s transformative set with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens and scenic designer David Korins.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek meets up with pop sensation Betty Who at the Walter Kerr Theatre to talk about taking on the Tony-winning musical Hadestown.
  • Get a glimpse at the latest episode of Back to the Future star Casey Likes’ backstage vlog, McFly Files.
  • See correspondent Perry Sook take a tour of theater hangout Joe Allen.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

