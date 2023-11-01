 Skip to main content
Hit the Green Carpet! See Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Reunite for Wicked’s 20th Anniversary

Features
by Darryn King • Nov 1, 2023
The curtain call of the 20th anniversary performance of "Wicked"

A coven of witches (and other Wicked alums) descended on the Gershwin Theatre on October 30 for the 20th anniversary performance of Wicked. All eyes were naturally on original stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who opened the show exactly 20 years ago to the day.

Menzel wore pink and green for the occasion. “Tonight it’s about both,” she told Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for The Broadway Show on the green carpet. “It’s about celebrating what we’ve created together with the people that we’ve created it with. It’s a tremendous sense of pride that we’re feeling to be here and be part of this legacy.” Chenoweth was excited “to watch other girls soar in the roles,” she said. “Idina and I did our parts, you know? I’m so proud of us. I’m proud of everybody.”

Watching the show was surreal for many former stars of the blockbuster hit. “It is crazy to think that this musical has been thriving on Broadway for 20 years," Former Glinda Laura Bell Bundy said. "This show was a stepping stone for a lot of actors to their next thing." Former Elphaba Jennifer DiNoia added, “I’m getting teary-eyed just kind of thinking about the magnitude.

Currently starring as Elphaba on Broadway, Alyssa Fox described the post-show sensation as one of relief. “It’s been a very big buildup to this moment. But it was such an incredible thing to do this really iconic show on such a special day and have an audience that was just unlike anything I've ever experienced before.” Current Glinda McKenzie Kurtz noted that "having the support of so many previous Glindas and Elphabas just meant the world.”

"The only people that know what we’re going through are the people that have done it before. I’m sure they experience so many emotions even just watching the show now. What an honor it was to have them in the audience," Fox said about the reunion of witches in the audience. “It made my life,” said Kurtz. “It made my whole life.”

Robin de Jesús, a former Boq, seemed to sum up the feelings of all the Wicked alumni present: “It’s a good vibe. It’s fam.”

