Hear from LaChanze, Tituss Burgess and More on The Broadway Show! Watch the Premiere!

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 8, 2023
LaChanze and Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Cyd Sacks)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're inviting you to join in the episode's YouTube premiere at 5pm ET on Wednesday, November 8! Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, November 12 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!

