See me, feel me, touch me, buy me: Tickets are now on sale for The Who’s Tommy on Broadway.

This epic rock opera, based on the monumental 1969 record by The Who that changed the face of rock music, comes to Broadway following an acclaimed run in Chicago. The musical revival will begin performances on March 8, 2024, ahead of an official opening of March 28 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Helmed by the musical’s original Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff, the revival is a reimagined version of the show, which first opened on Broadway in 1993. The Who’s Tommy features a Tony-winning score by The Who’s Pete Townshend, who co-wrote the Tony-nominated book with McAnuff.

The Who’s Tommy tells the story of Tommy Walker, a deaf, dumb and blind boy cut off from the world around him, but who turns out to have quite a knack for pinball. (He plays by sense of smell.) It features such numbers as "See Me, Feel Me," "I'm Free," “Pinball Wizard” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The revival’s creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and arranger Ron Melrose, musical director and orchestrator Rick Fox, Tony Award-nominated scenic designer David Korins, Tony-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini, Tony-nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, Tony-winning sound designer Gareth Owen and wig and hair designer Charles LaPointe. Tripp Phillips will be production stage manager. Bespoke Theatricals will be general manager.

Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman is yet to be announced.