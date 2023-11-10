Some Like It Hot, Shucked, Sweeney Todd, More Pick Up 2024 Grammy Nominations

Adrianna Hicks in "Some Like It Hot" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Taylor who?

The five nominations for Best Musical Theater Album for the 66th annual Grammy Awards have been announced.

Cast albums for Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo, Shucked and Some Like It Hot picked up noms, as did the cast albums for the Broadway revivals of Parade and Sweeney Todd. The performers, composers, lyricists and producers were included in the nominations.

Almost Famous and KPOP did not receive nominations, despite both being nominated for the 2023 Tony Award for Best Original Score.

Shucked songwriter Brandy Clark picked up a bunch of additional nominations: Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Buried,” Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Performance for “Dear Insecurity” and Best Americana Album for Brandy Clark. She has six nominations in all, tying with Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Her fellow Shucked songwriter Shane McNally picked up a nomination for Songwriter of the Year.

In the Traditional Pop Vocal Album category, Liz Callaway's To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Stephen Sondheim and Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions) Vol. 3 picked up nominations.

The 66th annual ceremony will be held February 4, 2024 and air on CBS. See below for the full list of individual nomination recipients in the Best Musical Theater Album category along with links to the albums on Spotify.

Kimberly Akimbo

John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Linsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway cast)

On Spotify

Parade

Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway cast)

On Spotify

Shucked

Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway cast)

On Spotify

Some Like It Hot

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & Natasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway cast)

On Spotify

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway cast)

On Spotify