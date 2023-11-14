See the Stars of Harmony Talk Joy, Laughter and Tears on Opening Night

Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, opened on November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The show tells the remarkable true story of The Comedian Harmonists, whose close-harmony singing was a hit in pre-Nazi Germany and internationally. “We always wanted to tell this story about these six remarkable young men who the world all but forgot,” Sussman told The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. “And maybe with this, they’ll be remembered.” Manilow added, “And to do it in New York, where we always wanted to do this, it’s very exciting.”

The show features Chip Zien as Rabbi, Sierra Boggess as Mary, Julie Benko as Ruth, Sean Bell as Bobby, Danny Kornfeld as Young Rabbi, Zal Owen as Harry, Eric Peters as Erich, Blake Roman as Chopin, Steven Telsey as Lesh, Allison Semme as Josephine Baker and Andrew O'Shanick as Standartenführer.

“You’re going to feel all the feelings,” said Boggess, whose character Mary is the wife of one of the Comedian Harmonists. “You’re going to have a lot of joy, a lot of laughter, your heart is going to break—bring a lot of tissues—but you will walk away feeling hopeful, I hope."