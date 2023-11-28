The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 2: Not Sponsored by Invisalign

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot’s enchanting Lady of the Lake, is here to ceremonially bestow viewers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the second episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kritzer dons a glorified body stocking to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Also in this episode: a trip to the dentist, Taran Killam shows off some dance moves and swing Darrell T. Joe gets ready for his Broadway debut.

Watch episodes every Tuesday on Broadway.com or catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.