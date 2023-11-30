 Skip to main content
Behind the Scenes at Ellen's Stardust Diner—New York City's Tastiest Theatrical Institution

Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 30, 2023
Mitch Gray, a performer at Ellen's Stardust Diner

Ellen's Stardust Diner—a kitschy '50s throwback fused with dinner theater and wrapped in a joyful, fluorescent package—has been a Broadway landmark for nearly 40 years. Opened in 1987 with a team of poodle-skirted waitresses, the retro restaurant in the heart of the heater district features a singing wait staff that perform everything from your favorite showtunes to today's Top 40 hits.

This week, we're looking back at Perry Sook's trip to the theatrical institution for The Broadway Show. Watch as he catches up with Mitch Gray, one of Ellen's Stardust's many multi-tasking performers, and hear about what it's like behind-the-scenes of this long-running production.    

