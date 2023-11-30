Tony Awards Eligibility Determined for Merrily We Roll Along, Back to the Future & More

The journey to Broadway’s night of nights has begun. The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of 10 Broadway productions for the 2023-2024 season ahead of the 77th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed today were Grey House, Once Upon a One More Time, Here Lies Love, The Cottage, Back to the Future: The Musical, The Shark is Broken, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Merrily We Roll Along and Gutenberg! The Musical!

The committee made the following determinations:

Briga Heelan and Justin Guarini will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Once Upon a One More Time.

Anna Fleischle and Sven Ortel will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Once Upon a One More Time.

Arielle Jacobs will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Here Lies Love.

Eric McCormack and Laura Bell Bundy will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Cottage.

Casey Likes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Back to the Future: The Musical.

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Back to the Future: The Musical.

Duncan Henderson and Nina Dunn for PixelLux will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on The Shark is Broken.

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Sound Design of a Play category for their work on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding.

Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Merrily We Roll Along.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is April 25, 2024 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements, with nominations announced on April 30. The Tony Awards will be broadcast live from The David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 16.