 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Victoria Pedretti Joins Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People on Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Dec 4, 2023

Victoria Pedretti will make her Broadway debut playing the daugter of Jeremy Strong's character in An Enemy of the People. The production, which is an adaptation of the Ibsen play by Amy Herzog directed by Sam Gold, also stars Michael Imperioli. The 16-week engagement will play Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. Previews begin February 27, 2024 with opening night set for March 18.

Pedretti is best known for scream-queen roles in the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and You. She also starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in Shirley. She will play the character of Petra Stockmann, the daughter of Dr. Thomas Stockmann, played by Strong.

An Enemy of the People takes place in a Norwegian spa town, where the water is a life-giving tourist draw. When Doctor Thomas Stockmann discovers the water is poisoned, he alerts the mayor to the problem, but the mayor may not be as quick to act as Stockmann assumed. Stockmann becomes an unlikely whistleblower.

An Enemy of the People will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions and casting by Taylor Williams Casting.

 

Victoria Pedretti
(Photo: Sela Shiloni)

Related Shows

An Enemy of the People

from $63.48

Star Files

Michael Imperioli

Victoria Pedretti

Jeremy Strong

Articles Trending Now

  1. Frances Sternhagen, Two-Time Tony-Winning Star of Stage & Screen, Dies at 93
  2. Eddie Izzard Returns Off-Broadway to Play Every Character in Solo Version of Hamlet
  3. New Musical A Sign of the Times Will Bring the Sounds and Spirit of the Sixties to Off-Broadway
Back to Top