Victoria Pedretti Joins Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People on Broadway

Victoria Pedretti will make her Broadway debut playing the daugter of Jeremy Strong's character in An Enemy of the People. The production, which is an adaptation of the Ibsen play by Amy Herzog directed by Sam Gold, also stars Michael Imperioli. The 16-week engagement will play Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. Previews begin February 27, 2024 with opening night set for March 18.

Pedretti is best known for scream-queen roles in the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and You. She also starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in Shirley. She will play the character of Petra Stockmann, the daughter of Dr. Thomas Stockmann, played by Strong.

An Enemy of the People takes place in a Norwegian spa town, where the water is a life-giving tourist draw. When Doctor Thomas Stockmann discovers the water is poisoned, he alerts the mayor to the problem, but the mayor may not be as quick to act as Stockmann assumed. Stockmann becomes an unlikely whistleblower.

An Enemy of the People will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions and casting by Taylor Williams Casting.