Ali Louis Bourzgui Will Reprise His Performance as Tommy in The Who's Tommy on Broadway

See him, touch him, feel him: The Who's Tommy has its Tommy. Ali Louis Bourzgui will take on the title role in the upcoming Broadway revival of the rock opera, having played the role this past summer at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. The production will begin performances on March 8, 2024, ahead of an official March 28 opening at the Nederlander Theatre.

An actor, singer and musician, Bourzgui is currently appearing as Paul in the North American tour of Company, and previously played Haled in the Broadway national tour of The Band’s Visit. The Who's Tommy will mark Bourzgui's Broadway debut (according to his Instagram, his journey to pinball wizardry began with 3D Pinball for Windows – Space Cadet).

Helmed by the musical’s original Tony Award-winning director, Des McAnuff, the revival is a reimagined version of the show, which first opened on Broadway in 1993. The Who’s Tommy features a Tony-winning score by The Who’s Pete Townshend, who co-wrote the Tony-nominated book with McAnuff.

The Who’s Tommy tells the story of Tommy Walker, a boy cut off from the world around him, but who turns out to have quite a knack for pinball. (He plays by sense of smell.) It features such numbers as "See Me, Feel Me," "I'm Free," “Pinball Wizard” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The revival’s creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and arranger Ron Melrose, musical director and orchestrator Rick Fox, scenic designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designer Gareth Owen and wig and hair designer Charles LaPointe.

Further casting will be announced at a later date.