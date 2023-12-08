Reality TV, Snacks, Weird Animal Pics... Get to Know the New Queens of SIX

Some powerful new queens have commenced their reign on Broadway.

On December 5, six new cast members took to the stage in SIX as the ex-wives of King Henry VIII: Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. All six actors are reprising the roles from the musical's North American tour.

To celebrate their ascent to the throne, Broadway.com asked the sextet to tell us a little about their characters, their dream girl groups, what the SIX Queendom means to them and what they rule at in their personal lives.

Khaila Wilcoxon – Catherine of Aragon

Khaila Wilcoxon

(Photo: Michaela Reynolds)

“Identifying with Catherine of Aragon used to be difficult,” says Wilcoxon of Henry’s first wife, “until I realized she lives in her power as I do!” Playing the part, she says, reminds her of the power of her own mother and grandmother.

When she’s not kicking butt on stage, Wilcoxon is the Queen of Reality TV. “I watch it all on my downtime and constantly live in a state of ‘Am I a real housewife?’”

Wilcoxon is proud to be part of the inspirational casting of SIX. “Being an all female-identifying and the first complete women-of-color cast brings so much joy to not only my heart but to all of those young women of color who come out and watch us. Their smiles are engraved into my brain!”

Storm Lever – Anne Boleyn

Storm Lever

(Photo: Michaela Reynolds)

“It’s really something special when you can learn from a character you’re playing," says Lever of Anne Boleyn, Henry’s second wife. Playing Anne has inspired Lever to adopt more of a #sorrynotsorry attitude. “I’ve really tried to take on some of the characteristics that she owns so unapologetically."

In her personal life, Lever is the Queen of Sourdough Bread. “It’s my favorite food and if I could rule over anything it would be sourdough bread. Yes, I would eat all my subjects, but no ruler could ever loved their bread-dom more.”

Lever calls the Queendom a “next-level fandom.” “We are a force that are not shy to shine our light on one another. As a performer it’s really special to be a part of the show that utilizes its spotlight to uplift its community members.”

Jasmine Forsberg – Jane Seymour

Jasmine Forsberg

(Photo: Michaela Reynolds)

It's historically believed that, before her untimely death, Jane Seymour was the wife Henry actually loved. “I empathize with Jane’s resounding love for her family,” says Forsberg. “My Lolo used to tell me that family was the most important thing. I am so grateful that my connection with family, whether chosen or blood, is extremely strong and supportive.”

You may not be able to tell it from the way she commands the stage, but Forsberg is a self-described Queen of Introspection. “You can catch me on the subway listening to ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ and approaching life’s questions, thoughts and emotions with a sense of curiosity and a desire for deeper understanding.”

Forbserg loves how much the Queendom celebrates the uniqueness of each SIX company member. “Countless stellar women have stepped into these bedazzled boots and have left a mark on this story. I appreciate how the Queendom continues to embrace and support the fresh perspectives that every Queen has to offer.”

Olivia Donalson – Anna of Cleves

Olivia Donalson

(Photo: Michaela Reynolds)

Anna of Cleves, Henry’s fourth wife, enjoyed some pretty generous divorce settlements from the king. What message does Donalson take away from playing her? “Know your worth!” she says.

When not playing Anna, Donalson is “the queen of making a fierce soundtrack for every moment of my day." The best part of the Queendom, she says, is how everyone supports one another. “It’s incredible to be a part of a show centered so much around love and uplifting others."

Didi Romero – Katherine Howard

Didi Romero

(Photo: Michaela Reynolds)

Didi Romero’s dream girl group would consist of herself, Rita Moreno, Chewbacca, Puerto Rican singer Ivy Queen and her abuela Sonia playing congas. “But to be honest,” she says, “the dream girl group I never thought I would meet and be a part of is playing on Broadway in a musical called SIX...”

Romero admits to having a “juvenile” sense of humor—sort of like her character, Henry’s fifth wife Katherine Howard. “We don’t take things too seriously. It’s our way of coping with the bad.” Oh, and please address her as the Queen of Hamburgers… "Or the Queen of Café Con Leche."

Gabriela Carrillo – Catherine Parr

Gabriela Carrillo

(Photo: Michaela Reynolds)

Carrillo identifies strongly with Henry’s sixth wife Catherine Parr. She was a writer, just like Carillo. “I started writing fantasy novels in middle school, and then by high school I added songwriting into the mix,” she says. “Parr's first solo line in the show is, ‘So I picked up a pen and a microphone…’ and that is just so on-brand for me!”

Carrillo is the Queen of Munching and Crunching. If there's a snack platter, a charcuterie board or a box of baked goods backstage at SIX, Carrillo will be there, she says. She also loves finding and posting pictures of strange-looking animals. “I don't think I can go a day without sharing a picture of a raccoon, possum, lemur, fennec fox, vole, red river hog, quokka…”

Dream girl group? Céline Dion, Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani, Missy Elliott, Jo Dee Messina and Celia Cruz. “Finding their sound will be a journey, but I'm ready for it.”

As for the SIX Queendom, it “has the power to make magic happen,” says Carrillo. While touring the show across North America, she kept seeing fans’ comments along the lines of “Bring these Queens to Broadway!” Now, it’s happened. “I really believe the influence of the SIX Queendom community cannot be discounted. The Queens and I used to joke backstage about how cool it would be if we got to transfer to Broadway, but it kind of felt like just a fun ‘what-if’ scenario to dream about. Turns out, dreams come true.”