Charity Angél Dawson Joins & Juliet as First Angélique Replacement

There’s a new nurse in Verona. Charity Angél Dawson will join the cast of & Juliet as Juliet's nurse and confidant Angélique. Her first performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre will be on January 2, 2024.

Melanie La Barrie, who originated the role of Angélique, playing the character in Manchester, on the West End and Toronto, will play her final performance in the Broadway company on December 30.

Dawson made her Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of Side Show. She recently appeared in Chicago as Matron “Mama” Morton, as Wanda Sellner in Mrs. Doubtfire and as Becky in Waitress, including in the live-capture version that’s screening from this week.

Dawson joins a cast that includes Tony nominee Lorna Courtney as Juliet, Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.