Harriet Sansom Harris to Reunite with Sutton Foster in Once Upon a Mattress

Tony winner Harriet Sansom Harris is reuniting with her Thoroughly Modern Millie co-star Sutton Foster in the Encores! presentation of Once Upon a Mattress. She will play the comically overbearing Queen Aggravain. Opening on January 24, 2024 for a special two-week run, Once Upon a Mattress will be the first production of the 30th Encores! series at New York City Center, directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet.

Harris completes a star-studded cast that includes Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larke, Foster as Princess Winnifred, J. Harrison Ghee as Jester, Cheyenne Jackson as Sir Harry, Francis Jue as Wizard, David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus the Silent and Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless.

In addition to her Tony-winning performance in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Harris’ Broadway credits include It Shoulda Been You, Cinderella, Present Laughter and Cry-Baby. Her extensive screen credits include Addams Family Values, Romeo + Juliet, Memento, Werewolf by Night, Phantom Thread, Desperate Housewives, Frasier and a particularly exquisite episode of The X-Files. She recently earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in Hacks.

Once Upon a Mattress features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer. It will be presented in a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The show will feature choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

Once Upon a Mattress will be followed by Encores! productions of Jelly's Last Jam in February and Titanic in June.