Kevin Cahoon Walks Us to Shucked—a Musical Where It Pays to Have Been a Rodeo Clown

“There is no place I would rather be in the world than on Broadway,” says Kevin Cahoon to The Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper. “And I don’t just mean as a performer.”

As thrilling as it certainly is to be in the audience at Shucked—Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally’s hilarious musical comedy made of equal parts satire and soul—few experiences could match Cahoon’s time on the Nederlander Theatre stage delivering the performance that earned him his first career Tony nomination.

The actor (and retired rodeo clown) plays Peanut, Cobb County’s philosophizing jack of all trades whose signature attribute is an endless supply of head-scratching aphorisms. “A lot of my text that Robert Horn—Tony Award-winning book writer—has so brilliantly written, are jokes to the audience, which feels so much like my roots doing jokes to the audience in the rodeo,” Cahoon tells Cooper along their walk to the theater. “And,” he adds, “I get to wear cowboy boots.”

It's been a dreamy year made entirely of corn, and it comes to an end on January 14, 2024, when Shucked plays its final performance. That means you have one month left to visit the heart of America in the heart of Broadway.