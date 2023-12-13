Michael Arden to Helm New Musical Based on '80s Vampire Comedy The Lost Boys

A new musical based on the 1987 teenage vampire movie The Lost Boys is in development. The new musical will feature a book by Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, writer and executive producer David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, with music by the Californian rock band The Rescues. Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade) will direct.

The producing team comprises Broadway and film actors James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Golden Globe, Emmy and Tony nominee Patrick Wilson.

The supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric and Dianne Wiest, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. “[I]t laughs at the form it embraces, adds a rock-and-roll soundtrack and, if you share its serious-satiric attitude, manages to be very funny,” the New York Times wrote in its review. The movie served as an inspiration for the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, True Blood and Twilight.

Hornsby is the writer of such beloved Always Sunny episodes as “The Gang Runs for Office,” “The Gang Gets Invincible,” “Dennis and Dee's Mom Is Dead” and "Mac Is a Serial Killer.”

The musical will be produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and is unrelated to A Lost Boys Story, the prequel musical by G Tom Mac aka Gerard McMahon, that has made headlines over the years.