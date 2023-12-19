 Skip to main content
The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 5: Do It for the People

The Weekly Grail
by Darryn King • Dec 19, 2023
Taran Killam and Leslie Kritzer
(Photo: The Broadway Show)

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot’s Lady of the Lake and cake enthusiast, is here to ceremonially grant viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the fifth episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, we meet Sir Lancelot standby David Josefberg, surprise Taran Killam, attend a photo shoot, enjoy some Champagne cake and… hit a wall mid-show. (Fortunately, Leslie gets a pep talk from a mysterious enchanter.) Plus, a brief appearance by Michael Urie, and everything you’ve ever wanted to know about plaid from the dapper doorman.

Leslie also honors the memory of her mother. “Real life happens,” she says, “and we have to move through it.”

Watch episodes every Tuesday on Broadway.com or catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

