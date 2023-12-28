 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Meet the Physical Therapist That Keeps MJ The Musical Dancing

Features
by Hayley Levitt • Dec 28, 2023
Elijah Rhea Johnson and the Broadway cast of "MJ"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Broadway dancers make their work look effortless, but it takes a village to keep a performer healthy enough to get on stage eight times a week. MJ The Musical—featuring Christipher Wheeldon’s Tony-winning interpretations of Michael Jackson’s iconic dance moves—is one of the most exhilarating Broadway jobs a dancer could land. But that also means it’s one of the most strenuous.

Enter Zoe Tawa, resident physical therapist at MJ The Musical. It’s a niche role in the theater industry, and The Broadway Show’s Perry Sook had the chance to learn about Tawa’s unique path to Broadway on a visit to her small corner of the Neil Simon Theatre. “I thought I wanted to go to med school—and I majored in dance in college and broke my foot dancing,” Tawa explains. “I went to a great dance medicine PT and from that moment on I was like, ‘This is it. I am going to work with dancers and I'm going to be a physical therapist.’”

She’s made that aspiration a reality, working on a number of Broadway shows and bringing her own life experience to each one. “I feel like I can relate to these people. I totally understand what they're going through and the demands that it takes to be able to do this show a million times,” she tells Sook, exuding genuine admiration for her clientele. “I think that that's really an amazing thing.”

Related Shows

MJ

from $93.79

Articles Trending Now

  1. With His Latest Queer Turn, Gideon Glick Brings Leonard Bernstein's Boyfriend to Life in Maestro
  2. Watch Nolan Almeida from the Peter Pan National Tour Sing 'Neverland'
  3. Cecily Strong, David Zayas and More Set for John Patrick Shanley's Brooklyn Laundry
Back to Top