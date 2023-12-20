See Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Elle Fanning and the Appropriate Cast Celebrate Broadway Opening

Appropriate, starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll, Natalie Gold, Michael Esper and Graham Campbell, opened on December 18 at Broadway’s Hayes Theater. The show, directed by Lila Neugebaeur, marks the Broadway debut of playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

“I feel very lucky to get to play this part and say these words and be on the stage with this company,” Paulson told The Broadway Show. “I’m very happy to be part of this play landing on Broadway for the first time and Branden’s work being where it should be.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a cast that has been so uniformly right for their roles," said Stoll in praise of his castmates. "There’s never a moment where I feel like my scene partners aren’t going to hold me up...And that enables us all to push ourselves a little bit harder.”

Making her stage debut, Fanning admitted to becoming “addicted to the thrill” of a live audience. "Each night the energy they give fuels you," she said. Those audiences, Esper agreed, are "so alive" to the play, while Gold characterized the crowd reactions as "very strong but wildly different every night."

Jenkins, who now leaves his play in the actors' hands, could only say that he was "very humbled by the audiencs and very humbled by their responses." He added succinctly, "It's just a wild experience."