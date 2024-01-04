Aladdin’s Electrician Jimmy Maloney Takes Us Wonder by Wonder Through the Musical’s Broadway Magic

Broadway electricians don’t necessarily want audiences dissecting every bit of stage magic they engineer. Nevertheless, it’s important to know that behind every awe-inspiring technical feat is a team of experts diligently working to keep audiences enchanted.

One of the most delicate theatrical operations is happening over at Disney’s Aladdin where lights, illusions and pyrotechnics abound. The man in charge of it all is Jimmy Maloney, who brings to the musical not only decades of his own experience, but over a century of family legacy. “My family’s been in the business for over 115 years,” says Maloney, who originally planned to chart a different path than his father and grandfather. “But as time went on, I fell in love with the business,” he explains. “That’s how you get here. You really fall in love with the business.”

Watch as Maloney takes The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook on a behind-the-scenes tour at the New Amsterdam Theatre, showing him the intricate work that goes into keeping Broadway in magical condition.