Conrad Ricamora to Join Cole Escola as Abraham Lincoln in Oh, Mary!

The complete cast is set for actor and comedian Cole Escola’s darkly ridiculous new comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln, Oh, Mary! The show, directed by Sam Pinkerton and starring Escola themself as the 19th-century first lady of the United States, will begin performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on January 26 with an official opening set for February 8. Performances will run through March 24.

Escola will be joined by Conrad Ricamora (Here Lies Love) as Mary’s husband (that would be President Abraham Lincoln), James Scully (You) as Mary’s teacher, Bianca Leigh (Transamerica) as Mary’s chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s husband’s assistant. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

Oh, Mary! is, in Escola’s words, a “very stupid play” about Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. According to the official synopsis, “Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.”

Escola starred in Search Party and At Home with Amy Sedaris, also winning a Writers Guild of America Award for the latter. They were named the Best Sketch Comic of 2020 by The New York Times for their self-produced special Help! I’m Stuck!, and have performed at a number of New York City venues incluidng La MaMa, The Duplex, and Joe's Pub at the Public Theater.

The show will feature scenic design by dots, lighting design by Cha See, costume design by Holly Pierson, wig design by Leah Loukas, props supervision by Addison Heeren, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, sound design by Drew Levy and musical arrangements by David Dabbon.