Sunset Boulevard, Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Will Open on Broadway in 2024

The West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger as faded film star Norma Desmond, is confirmed for a 2024 Broadway run. Scherzinger’s London co-stars will reprise their roles for the transfer: Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer and David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. Production dates, theater and additional casting is yet to be announced.

In Sunset Boulevard, Norma Desmond, haunted by her memories and dreams, yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope—until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Based on the movie by Billy Wilder, and with a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Boulevard is directed by Tony nominee Jamie Lloyd—represented on Broadway last season by his revival of A Doll's House, starring Jessica Chastain. The show features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, choreography by Fabian Aloise, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Adam Fisher and video design and cinematography by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom. Lloyd Webber’s score includes the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.”

The West End production is running at the Savoy Theatre through January 6.