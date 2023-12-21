London Revival of Sunset Boulevard, Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Eyes a Broadway Run

The West End reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger as faded film star Norma Desmond, is eyeing a Broadway transfer as soon as November 2024, according to Deadline.

Scherzinger, the multiple award-winning singer, dancer and former member of the Pussycat Dolls—who made her West End debut in 2014 in Lloyd Webber's Cats—“has indicated to producers that she will commit to a six-month season in New York,” the report said. Deadline also notes “there has been a lot of chatter” about Scherzinger playing Norma Desmond in a potential Sunset Boulevard film.

Based on the movie by Billy Wilder, and with a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, the London production of Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre is directed by Tony nominee Jamie Lloyd—represented on Broadway last season by his revival of A Doll's House—and runs through January 6, 2024. The cast also includes Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer and David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling, with Broadway's Rachel Tucker guest-starring as Norma on Mondays.



The show features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, choreography by Fabian Aloise, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Adam Fisher and video design and cinematography by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom.

Sunset Boulevard centers on faded movie star Norma Desmond, who yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Sunset Boulevard was last staged in New York in 2017, starring Glenn Close as Norma Desmond, returning to the role she originated on Broadway and for which she won a Tony Award in 1995.