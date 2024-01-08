Broadway Alums Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and More Win Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place on January 7, with a handful of Broadway alums receiving honors.

For her performance in Poor Things, Emma Stone, who made her Broaday debut in the 2014 revival of Cabaret (replacing Michelle Williams in the role of Sally Bowles), won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Also nominated in that category was The Color Purple star Fantasia Barrino, who reprised her 2007 Broadway performance for the film. Similarly, for her performance in The Holdovers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who was Tony-nominated for Ghost the Musical in 2012, beat out The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks (reprising her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia for the film) in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category.

Last on Broadway in the 1999 revival of The Iceman Cometh, Paul Giamatti won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for The Holdovers. Kieran Culkin, who made his Broadway debut in the 2014 mounting of Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth, took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for his role as Roman Roy in the final season of HBO's Succession. He bested his television co-star Jeremy Strong, soon to be seen in Amy Herzog and Sam Gold's revival of An Enemy of the People.

The Broadway-themed third season of Only Murders in the Building, nominated for five awards, left empty-handed.

Click here for the full list of nominees and winners.