Michael Jackson Biopic Michael, Starring Jaafar Jackson, Set for 2025 Release

News
by Darryn King • Jan 12, 2024
Michael Jackson
(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Michael, a Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson—Michael’s nephew—will be released in 2025. Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is directing a script by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge!)

“I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jaafar tweeted. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

MJ the Musical producers John Branca and John McClain—the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate—are producing, along with Bohemian Rhapsody’s Graham King. The biopic is not otherwise connected to MJ the Musical, the Michael Jackson jukebox musical written by Lynn Nottage, currently running on Broadway, touring North America and due to open on the West End in March.

In an interview with EW, Fuqua said that the movie will “tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being. You know, the good, bad and the ugly.” In a joint release, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International said Michael will present the story of Jackson’s life, including his iconic performances and personal struggles.

Targeting an April 28, 2025 release, Lionsgate will distribute the film domestically and in Japan, with UPI handling all other overseas territories.

