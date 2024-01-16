With Emmy Win, Elton John Joins the EGOT Club

Elton John has joined the illustrious EGOT club. The pop icon and musical theater composer won his first Emmy Award at the 75th annual Emmy Awards ceremony on January 15, completing the quartet of honors—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—required to achieve EGOT status.

The Emmy was awarded in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for his Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium special, which documents John’s final North American show in Los Angeles as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Also nominated in the category was the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” John said in a statement. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

John is the 19th person to have won all four awards. He joins the likes of Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Robert Lopez (a double EGOT winner), Alan Menken, Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Lloyd Webber and his own regular collaborator Tim Rice.

John has been nominated for 35 Grammys, winning five, including Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the animated movie The Lion King and Best Musical Theater Album for Aida. He has won two Oscars, for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from his own biopic Rocketman. The Tony Award, shared with lyricist Tim Rice, was awarded for Best Original Music Score for Aida. John was also Tony-nominated for his scores for Broadway's long-running musical The Lion King and for the 2008 Broadway production of Billy Elliot: The Musical.

His newest musical Tammy Faye will arrive on Broadway in the 2024-25 season.