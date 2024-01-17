Nikki M. James, Jenn Colella and More to Star Alongside Shaina Taub in Broadway's Suffs

Shaina Taub will lead the cast of Suffs on Broadway, reprising her performance as Alice Paul, which she debuted for the musical's extended 2022 world-premiere production at The Public Theater. Suffs begins performances at the Music Box Theatre on March 26 with an opening night set for April 18.

The Broadway production of Suffs will also star Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love) as Mollie Hay and Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin.

The cast will additionally include Christine Heesun Hwang, Kirsten Scott, Housso Semon and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley. Rounding out the ensemble are Dana Costello, Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez and Ada Westfall. Hawley Gould (Lincoln Center Theater’s Camelot) will be the Alice Paul alternate.

Directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman and choreographed by Mayte Natalio, Suffs follows the women who relentlessly pursued the right to vote in the early 20th century. In the musical, Taub expands on the conflicts among the women fighting for the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. "What was interesting to me were the internal conflicts within a group that want the same thing," Taub shared with Broadway.com. "Between the older suffs, the younger suffs, between suffs of different race, class, political affiliations, all sorts of things. That's where the juice is—where it's not so simple."

Suffs, Taub's Broadway debut, will make her only the second woman in history to star in a Broadway musical for which she has also written the book, music and lyrics (Sara Bareilles was the first as the composer and star of Waitress). Taub is an Obie Award-winning, Emmy Award-nominated songwriter, known in the New York theater community for her musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It for Shakespeare in the Park.