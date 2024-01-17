Succession's Nicholas Braun Planning West End Debut in Lobby Hero

Emmy-nominated Succession actor Nicholas Braun will star in a revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero on the West End, according to Deadline. The production will reportedly be directed by Trip Cullman, who directed the 2018 Broadway production that starred Michael Cera and Chris Evans. Braun shared his plans to a reporter at the HBO Max Emmys afterparty at San Vicente Bungalows. (Lonergan-Succession connections abound: The playwright is married to Succession actress J. Smith Cameron, while Kieran Culkin previously starred in Lonergan's This Is Our Youth on Broadway.)

The story arrives hot on the heels of reports that The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Braun’s Emmy-winning Succession co-star Sarah Snook, is eyeing Broadway after its West End run, which begins in February.

In addition to Snook, an impressive number of Succession actors are treading the boards in 2024. Jeremy Strong is making his return to Broadway in An Enemy of the People in February, while Brian Cox stars in A Long Day’s Journey into Night in London in March. Elsewhere, Natalie Gold is currently appearing in Broadway's Appropriate, Juliana Canfield is set to reprise her role in the Broadway transfer of Stereophonic, and Peter Friedman will star in the return run of the off-Broadway play Job.