Patrick Page Extends Off-Broadway Run in All the Devils Are Here Through March

Patrick Page's All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain has added a month to its off-Broadway run at the DR2 Theatre. In a second and final extension, the production will now offer performances through March 31, beyond its previously announced closing date of February 25.

"I’m overwhelmed at the response our show is generating, and with the amazing conversations I get to have with the audience after each performance," Page commented. "To say I am grateful is an understatement."

Written and performed by Page, All the Devils Are Here traces the origins and evolution of Shakespeare's greatest villains, exploring the playwright's preoccupation with the nature of evil and spotlighting Page's expertise as a Shakespearean actor. "There's this lack of humility and sense of superiority that is delicious to play. Though it's something to avoid in one's life," Page told Broadway.com about playing villainous characters. "Add a diabolical plot to overthrow the world, and then you've got some real fun."

The show is directed by Simon Godwin, artistic director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company, and features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Stacey Derosier and sound design by Darron L West.