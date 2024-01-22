Billy Crudup to Reprise Harry Clarke in West End Debut

Tony Award winner Billy Crudup will make his West End debut in the U.K. premiere of Harry Clarke, returning to the one-man play after leading two runs in the U.S. Performances will begin at the Ambassadors Theatre on March 9 ahead of a March 13 opening and will run through May 11.

Written by David Cale and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, Harry Clarke had its world premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in New York in 2017. Crudup reprised the role, which has him play 19 characters over the course of 80 minutes, for a run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2023. With shades of The Talented Mr. Ripley and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Harry Clarke follows the exploits of an awkward Midwestern man who moves to New York City to charm his way into a wealthy family.

“I love London and I have loved seeing theater in London for decades,” Crudup said in a statement. “West End theater-goers are some of the most discerning, intelligent and hungry audiences in the world. I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to share the work Leigh, David, myself and all our producers have created on the London stage.”

Crudup’s Broadway credits include starring roles in The Elephant Man, The Pillowman and The Coast of Utopia, earning a Tony Award for the latter. He starred in the film Almost Famous and currently stars in Apple TV’s The Morning Show, for which he won an Emmy Award.

The West End run of Harry Clarke features scenic design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Bart Fasbender, original songs by David Cale, vocal coaching by Deborah Lapidus and dialect coaching by Deborah Hecht and Jessica Berman.