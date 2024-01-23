Broadway Backwards, Benefiting Broadway Cares and The LGBT Community Center, Returns

Broadway Backwards, the annual, one-night-only performance of show tunes with an LGBTQ+ twist, will play the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 11, with creator Robert Bartley returning to direct and choreograph the show. Now in its 18th year, Broadway Backwards sees performers reimagining musical theater tunes through a queer lens.

The show is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to benefit Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. In nearly two decades, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $7 million. The creative team includes Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Michael Gacetta as music director, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as associate music directors, Skye Mattox as choreographer and Adam Roberts as choreographer and associate director.

The Center was established in 1983 at the height of the AIDS crisis to provide a safe and affirming place for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers to respond to the urgent threats facing the community. Over the past 40 years, The Center has grown to meet the changing needs of New York’s LGBTQ+ community, providing programs and services that empower people to lead healthy, successful lives.

Guest performers for this year's Broadway Backwards event will be announced in the coming weeks.