The Chita Rivera Awards Sets a Date for 2024 Ceremony

The 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in dance and choreography, will be held on May 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The nominees will be announced on April 26, with an April 25 cutoff for nominators to see eligibile shows.

Named for one of the dance icons of the American musical theater, the Chita Rivera Awards honors the achievements of its nominees, while also nurturing future generations through education and scholarships. Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in productions on Broadway and off-Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film from the 2023-24 season.

The off-Broadway honors will not have competitive categories with nominees and instead will be chosen by the Awarding committee, which includes Sylviane Gold, Gary Chryst, Robert LaFosse, Donna McKechnie, Wendy Perron, Lee Roy Reams and Desmond Richardson.

The awards for Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater and Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Proceeds from the event will go to the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program.