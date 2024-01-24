Outer Critics Circle Sets Dates for 73rd Annual Awards Ceremony

The 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, celebrating the 2023-24 Broadway and off-Broadway season of theater, will be held on May 23. Nominations will be announced April 22 with winners revealed on May 13 ahead of the awards ceremony.

Continuing the change the organization implemented last season, the OCC has removed gender specifications from its acting honors, instead expanding the performance categories to separately honor Broadway and off-Broadway performances. The competitive acting categories include Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical, Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play, Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play, Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical, Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play, Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play and Outstanding Solo Performance.

The Outer Critics Circle is the official organization of writers on New York theater for out-of-town, national and digital publications. The eligibility cut-off date for nominators to attend a show in the 2023-24 season will be April 19.