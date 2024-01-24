Catch Up With Doubt Stars Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber, Anthony Edwards, & More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, you can watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, January 24. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

This week on The Broadway Show, Fadal catches up with Anthony Edwards, who continues his love affair with Broadway in the cast of Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic. Meanwhile, the stars of John Patrick Shanley's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Doubt share why they believe the play is as relevant today as it was when it debuted almost 20 years ago. Tony winners Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber lead the Roundabout Theatre Company revival alongside Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Zoe Kazan, and the foursome will take the stage for their first performance on February 2.

The episode also revists Charlie Cooper's walk to work with & Juliet star Austin Scott, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek's conversation with Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman and the central sextet of Harmony, which plays its final performance on February 4, and correspondent Perry Sook's backstage visit at Wicked, where stage manager Saori ‘Cel’ Yokoo explains the ins and outs of keeping the blockbuster musical on its feet.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!