Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony Sets Broadway Closing Date

Harmony, the long-incubating musical by Barry Manilow (music) and Bruce Sussman (book and lyrics), will play its final performance at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on February 4. At the time of its closing, the show will have played 24 previews and 96 regular performances.

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, whose close-harmony singing was a hit in pre-Nazi Germany and internationally. After earlier productions in Atlanta in 2013 and Los Angeles in 2014, the show opened off-Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in April 2022. The Broadway transfer began performances on October 18, opening on November 13, 2023.

The cast of Harmony features Chip Zien (a Broadway veteran of 50 years) as Rabbi, Sierra Boggess as Mary, Julie Benko as Ruth, Sean Bell as Bobby, Danny Kornfeld as Young Rabbi, Zal Owen as Harry, Eric Peters as Erich, Blake Roman as Chopin, Steven Telsey as Lesh, Allison Semmes as Josephine Baker and Andrew O'Shanick as Standartenführer. Rounding out the company are Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designers Linda Cho and Ricky Lurie, lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer and sound designer Dan Moses Schreier.