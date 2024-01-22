Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Danielle Brooks and More Broadway Alums Receive 2024 Oscar Nominations

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in "Maestro", Danielle Brooks in "The Color Purple" (Photos: Jason McDonald/Netflix; c/o Warner Bros.)

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed on January 23, with many Broadway and New York theater artists making the list. Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the ceremony on March 10, televised live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro earned a nomination for Best Picture, with its director, Tony nominee Bradley Cooper, also receiving nominations for Best Actor and, alongside co-writer Josh Singer, Best Original Screenplay. Tony nominee Carey Mulligan received a nod for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

The Lead Actor category also includes Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Broadway veteran Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Tony nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) and Tony winner Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). Completing the Lead Actress category are Broadway veteran Emma Stone (Poor Things), two-time Tony nominee Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall).

Stage veterans also fill out the Supporting Actor category, with nods for Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Public Theater alum Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) and Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), who last came to Broadway in 2016 as co-director of the musical A Bronx Tale.

Past Lives, written and directed by playwright Celine Song, picked up a nomination for Best Picture, with Song nominated for Best Original Screenplay as well. The Color Purple failed to pick up a nomination for Best Picture, but Danielle Brooks earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance as Sofia, the same role that earned her a Tony nomination in 2016. Tony nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) joins her in the Supporting Actress category.

For the full list of 2024 Oscar nominees, head here.