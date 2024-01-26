BOOP! The Musical Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2025

BOOP! The Musical, inspired by the iconic 1930s cartoon character, has confirmed plans to open on Broadway in spring 2025. Jasmine Amy Rogers, who led the musical's world premiere at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre this past winter, made the announcement during an interview with New York Live, later confirmed by press representatives.

BOOP! features music by 16-time Grammy-winning composer and record producer David Foster, lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead and a book by Tony winner Bob Martin. Tony winner Jerry Mitchell directed and choreographed the Chicago production, which also starred Tony winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Angelica Hale as Trisha and Anastacia McCleskey as Carol.

The musical follows its title character on a journey from a two-dimensional, black-and-white cartoon past to our colorful, three-dimensional present-day. “There's one thing that's been missing in her life and she doesn't know what it is,” Mitchell told Broadway.com. “She finds love and it fills her life with color.”

Venue, dates and Broadway casting are yet to be announced.