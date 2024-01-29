Lea Salonga, Gavin Creel and More to Honor Jason Robert Brown at Miscast24

Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist and playwright Jason Robert Brown (Parade) will be honored at Miscast24, where Broadway stars perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. The MCC Theater event will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 15. Brown's world-premiere musical The Connector is currently running off-Broadway at MCC's Newman Mills Theater.

Miscast24 will feature performances by Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Tony Award nominee Brian d’Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses, Into the Woods), Tony Award winner Tyne Daly (Gypsy, Doubt), singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson (The Notebook), Tony Award winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Ryan Murphy’s Pose), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot), Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, Or Change), Tony Award winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon), Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook), Tony Award nominee and Miscast23 honoree Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods) and Joy Woods (The Notebook, Little Shop of Horrors), with more performers still to be announced. Will Van Dyke will serve as musical director.

MCC Youth Company alum Nicole Suazo will also be honored at the event. Funds raised from Miscast24 will help MCC Theater produce work off-Broadway, support its in-school partnerships and contribute to the Youth Company, a free after-school program for New York City high school students interested in playwriting and performance.