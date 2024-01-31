Penn & Teller Present Swedish Illusionists Brynold & Ljung in Stalker Off-Broadway

Swedish street magician and illusionist duo Peter Brynold and Jonas Ljung will make their New York theatrical debut in Stalker. Produced by Penn & Teller, performances begin March 18 ahead of an April 1 opening at New World Stages.

Brynold and Ljung’s 90-minute show combines street magic, stunning illusions and physical mentalism, as well as a twist that has to be experienced to be believed.“Brynolf and Ljung had us at ‘hallå’ with their mind-bending magic,” Penn & Teller said in a joint statement, referring to their television show Penn & Teller: Fool Us!, on which they were indeed fooled by the Swedish duo. “If we were younger, better looking and lived in Sweden, this would be us!”

The show is directed by Swedish screenwriter and director Edward Af Sillén, whose stage work includes the Swedish translations of Steel Magnolias and Rock of Ages. The creative team also includes lighting design by Jamie Roderick and sound design by Drew Levy.