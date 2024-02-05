Drama Desk Awards Sets Date for 68th Ceremony

The 68th Annual Drama Desk Awards, honoring work on Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway, will be presented on June 10. The nominations will be announced on April 29, with the venue and more details to be announced in the coming months. To be eligible for consideration, productions must open no later than April 25.

Along with its production and technical categories, the Drama Desk Awards will retain the gender-neutral performance categories introduced in 2023: Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play, Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical. Each of these categories has twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories, with voters casting two votes in each to render two winners per performance category.

First bestowed in 1955 (as the Vernon Rice Awards), the Drama Desk Awards are voted on by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater. The nominating committee comprises Martha Wade Steketee (UrbanExcavations.com), Linda Armstrong (New York Amsterdam News), Daniel Dinero (Theatre Is Easy), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (TheaterMania), Margaret Hall (Playbill) and Charles Wright.