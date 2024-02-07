Merrily We Roll Along Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez & Jonathan Groff and More on The Broadway Show

Broadway magic is front and center this week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. From Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's sharpest witch to a certain former wizard who helped turn Stephen Sondheim's greatest flop into a Broadway smash, here are all of the latest episode's spellbinding segments.



Go up on the roof with Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe—headliners of the hit Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along. The stars of the nostalgic musical pose against the New York City skyline for a Broadway.com photo shoot and sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to look back at memorable moments from their lives and careers.

Cara Ricketts and Tamsen Fadal (Photo: Cyd Sacks)

Cara Ricketts, Broadway’s Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, joins host Fadal to share all about the wizarding world. Find out what it’s been like to discover new magical dimensions on Broadway.



Water for Elephants novelist Sara Gruen and Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens head to rehearsal of the new musical and discuss the stage incarnation of her moving story.

Get a sneak peek at this week’s episode of The Denim Diaries, courtesy of A Beautiful Noise star Amber Ardolino. Ardolino shows off her many costume changes. Don't miss a golden cameo from one of the cast's favorite TV stars.



Catch up with Joseph Joubert, arranger and orchestrator for the Broadway revival of The Wiz. Joubert, who takes to the piano to play a bit of Charlie Smalls’ iconic score, looks back on his 40-year Broadway career and drops some hints about the musical’s new sound.

Continuing the celebration of Black History Month, The Broadway Show is honoring two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, whose work can now be seen on Broadway in MJ The Musical.

