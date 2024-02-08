Black History Month Spotlight: Two-Time Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Lynn Nottage

Throughout the month of February, The Broadway Show is celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. This week, the spotlight is on playwright Lynn Nottage.

Nottage is the first woman in history to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice: first in 2009 for Ruined—a play that follows a group of women as they endure civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo—and again in 2017 for Sweat, a story zooming in on a working-class community in recession-era Reading, Pennsylvania. She achieved another milestone in 2022 when her play Clyde’s and MJ The Musical, for which she penned the book, overlapped on Broadway and earned her two Tony nominations in the same season. Coupled with her advocacy for representation on and off stage, Nottage has become one of the premier theatrical voices of our time.

Watch The Broadway Show’s tribute to Nottage below.